Dwight Jilek will conduct and the choir will be accompanied by Sarah Carlson on organ. The concert will include such selections as those from Handel’s “Messiah” and “In Splendoribus Sanctorum,” a haunting setting by James MacMillan that sets the ancient liturgical Christmas chant for choir and trumpet, featuring BSU professor Scott Guidry. Besides Guidry, the concert will feature BSU professors Cory Renbarger, baritone; Sue Nelson, flute; Miriam Webber, bassoon and Patrick Riley, cello.

A reception will follow the concert, and a freewill offering will be accepted to support the upcoming 2018 international tour for the Bemidji Choir and Chamber Singers.