TRIAD to meet on Thursday

TRIAD will host the meeting with Hodapp and Mastin to allow senior citizens an opportunity to hear updates on our departments as well as address any public safety concerns they may have. All are welcome. TRIAD’s goal is to promote relationships with seniors as older Americans represent the most rapidly growing segment of the population.

An optional lunch is available at noon at the Bemidji Senior Center at noon, provided by Lutheran Social Services Senior Nutrition. A suggested donation of $4 for those 60 years and older and a charge of $7.25 for those younger than 60. If you plan to join for lunch, call ahead at (218) 444- 3987 during their office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you would like more information, contact Christopher Muller at (218) 333-8386 or email chris.muller@co.beltrami.mn.us or Tabitha Carrigan at (218) 333-8309 or tcarrigan@ci.bemidji.mn.us.