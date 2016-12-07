Annual winter bird count at LBSP
BEMIDJI -- The annual winter bird count will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE.
Participants can attend either a two-hour morning or afternoon session to help document the birds that winter in the park. While traveling through hardwood and pine forests on foot, snowshoes or skis, you will keep track of the different species you spot, officials said in a release.
The count is open to all ages and birding abilities. Bring your binoculars and field guides. Meet at the Visitor Center.