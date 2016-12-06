Crime report for Dec. 5

Burglary

2:52 p.m. Deputies received a report of a break-in at an unoccupied residence at the 400 block of Adams Avenue NW.

DWI

1:47 a.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested for DWI, controlled substance possession and an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop at the 1200 block of Little Norway Avenue SE.

Warrant

9:14 a.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 9500 block of Sunnyview Court NW.

10:20 a.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding Beltrami County warrant at the 5700 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Violations/Court Orders

1:10 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of BeltramI Avenue NW.

Welfare Check

7:19 p.m. Two juvenile males were arrested for fleeing an officer on foot at the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW and a juvenile female was transported to the hospital by EMS after officers responded to a welfare check.