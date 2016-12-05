Council hears final presentation on 2017 budget and tax levy

Eischens also described the expenses related to the city's general fund, the primary operating fund for services such as police, fire, parks and public works. Eischens said the city has budgeted $11.2 million for the general fund in 2017.

In the presentation, the general fund in 2017 was broken down as follows:

• Police and fire, 44 percent.

• Public works and streets, 17 percent.

• General government costs, 16 percent.

• Parks and recreation, 11 percent.

• Equipment, 6 percent.

• Sanford Center, 4 percent.

• Other city expenses, 2 percent.

The tax levy, meanwhile, would bring in $5.3 million, an 11.5 percent increase from the 2016 amount of $4.8 million. Because new construction, annexation and market increases broadened the city's tax base, Eischens said the increase really only comes to 5.8 percent.

Eischens said the increase doesn't translate to an 11.5 percent increase for taxpayers. According to Eischens, a $116,000 homeowner is estimated to pay $28 more while a $353,000 business would pay about $205 more.

The next phase of the process for the council is to adopt the final budget and tax levy at its Dec. 19 meeting.

Along with next year's budget and levy, the city passed a pair of resolutions Monday related to 2017 road construction projects. The first was a full removal and reconstruction of Delton Avenue and the second was the 2017 street renewal, with construction on multiple roads.

On Delton Avenue, the project will include a new bituminous surface along with a new concrete curb and gutter. Additionally, the road, currently 40-feet wide, will be narrowed to 30 feet to allow for a 5-foot boulevard and a 5-foot wide concrete sidewalk.

While the project is largely to reconstruct the road, the work will also include replacing the 60-year-old sanitary sewer main with a new PVC main.

The cost of the project, stretching from 15th Street to Paul Bunyan Drive, is estimated at $864,154. According to Bemidji Public Works Director Craig Gray, the project will be funded through a combination of the city's state aid construction funds, utility funds and street assessments.

Next year's street renewal, meanwhile, will include construction on the following roads:

• Roosevelt Road Southwest, Washington Avenue to Clausen Avenue.

• Shevlin Avenue Southwest, Roosevelt Road to Seventh Street.

• 25th Street Northwest, Irvine Avenue to Minnesota Avenue.

• Minnesota Avenue Northwest, 25th Street to 26th Street.

• 29th Street Northwest, Irvine Avenue to Birchmont Drive.

The estimated cost for the street renewal project is $1.3 million, and Gray said it will be funded through street tax levy funds, utility funds and assessments.

After getting descriptions for both projects, the council adopted their respective feasibility reports and scheduled public hearings for each on Dec. 19.

Before the hearings, though, Gray said the Public Works Department has scheduled two open house events at City Hall for residents who live nearby to get a better understanding of the projects and ask questions.

The Delton Avenue open house is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and the street renewal event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.