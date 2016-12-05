Snowfall, wind gusts expected in Bemidji

The National Weather Service office in Grand Forks issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Bemidji through 6 p.m. Tuesday, and some areas may see up to 7 inches of new snow.

The snow started to fall Monday evening, with the heaviest snowfall predicted before 3 a.m., and winds of up to 30 miles per hour are expected, which will lead to blowing snow and difficult driving conditions.

As a result of the weather forecasts, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a press release Monday afternoon advising motorists that the storm could reduce visibility and create difficult or even hazardous driving conditions.

Additionally, the MNDOT recommended either visiting www.511mn.org or calling 511 to check driving conditions and motorists should adjust travel plans. Motorists also should travel with an emergency weather kit in their vehicles.

According to the weather service’s forecast, the immediate Bemidji area should see between 3 to 5 inches of snow by Tuesday evening.

Farther west, much of the Red River Valley, from Fargo north to the Canadian border and east into northwest Minnesota was in a blizzard warning, and some areas could see as much a foot of new snow or more, with winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour. No travel is advised in some areas.

Blizzard conditions are most likely in the Devils Lake, N.D., area between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday; the northern Red River Valley has its highest blizzard chances between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

For the Bemidji area, temperatures will be about 24 degrees but falling to 17 degrees by 4 p.m. and a high of 11 degrees in the evening. There is also a 40 percent chance of snow on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower teens. The temperature drop will continue on Friday, with a high of 8 degrees.