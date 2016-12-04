Vet hospital supports shooting sports park

Pictured from left to right are Sam Mutnansky, Lumberjack Trap Team, Dr. Andy Piller and Dave Smith, head coach and HSSA director.(Submitted photo)

Bemidji Veterinary Hospital and Boarding Kennel recently gifted $5,000 and an additional $5,000 pledge to the Northland Regional Shooting Sports Fund. The funds will support the Northland Regional Shooting Sports Park project and new home to the Lumberjack High School Trap Team. The park includes rifle, pistol, trap, skeet and 5-stand sporting clays ranges providing opportunities for men, women, youth and families to participate in a wide range of shooting programs.