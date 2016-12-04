Vet hospital supports shooting sports park
Bemidji Veterinary Hospital and Boarding Kennel recently gifted $5,000 and an additional $5,000 pledge to the Northland Regional Shooting Sports Fund. The funds will support the Northland Regional Shooting Sports Park project and new home to the Lumberjack High School Trap Team. The park includes rifle, pistol, trap, skeet and 5-stand sporting clays ranges providing opportunities for men, women, youth and families to participate in a wide range of shooting programs.
Funding is still needed to complete the Phase I build out. Anyone interested in supporting the project can donate online at www.nwmf.org or by making checks payable to NMF-NRSSF #603 and mailing to Northwest Minnesota Foundation, 201 Third St. NW, Bemidji, MN, 56601.