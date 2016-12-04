Indoor log rolling at BSU

The company was founded by world champion log rollers, Judy Scheer Hoeschler and Abby Hoeschler. On Tuesday, they will provide an in-water demonstration and information session to BSU students and staff. The public also is welcome to view or participate.

The event is set for 4 to 6 p.m. at the BSU’s Gillett Wellness Center Pool, 1801 17th St. NE.

The Hoeschlers have been featured on ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” and ESPN’s “Great Outdoor Games.”

For more information, contact BSU at (218) 755-3900.