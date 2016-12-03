Community coordinator for Girl Scouts needed
BEMIDJI -- The Girl Scouts are looking for a volunteer Community Coordinator for the Bemidji area.
The Community Coordinator oversees girl scouting in a designated geographical area. The Community Coordinator is responsible for organizing and facilitating meetings with Girl Scout volunteers. They work with the staff at Girl Scouts Lakes and Pines to grow membership and provide in-person mentoring of volunteers, according to a release.
The Community Coordinator works primarily with adults unless choosing to lead a troop or work with girls in some other capacity.
For more information, contact Becky Dean at (218) 308-8880 or email bdean@girlscoutslp.org.