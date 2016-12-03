Peacemaker Resources lands grant

Peacemaker Resources was awarded $6,000 and will use the funding to expand the GirlsLEAD program through partnerships with the Leech Lake Bank of Ojibwa, Red Lake Nation Band of Chippewa and White Earth Nation, according to a foundation press release.

In all, the foundation awarded $150,000 through its girlsBEST (girls Building Economic Success Together) Fund.

Established in 2001, girlsBEST is a girl-led, girl-driven grantmaking program to increase the readiness of low-income girls, girls of color, and girls from Greater Minnesota (ages 12-18) to achieve future economic prosperity, the foundation said in a release.