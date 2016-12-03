Passport to Fitness starts in January
BEMIDJI -- The annual Passport to Fitness will start Jan. 2 and run through March 29. The city of Bemidji program features a variety of group fitness classes, including yoga and Zumba to CrossFit and belly dancing.
Classes are held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and will be held at the Sanford Center with a couple classes a month featured at different off-site locations. Cost is $35 before Jan. 2 and $40 after. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call with questions at (218) 333-1850.