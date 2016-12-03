Saturday Science on Dec. 17 features Christmas favorites
BEMIDJI -- What can you build with graham crackers and frosting?
The possibilities are endless during Saturday Science at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Headwaters Science Center, 413 Beltrami Ave. in Bemidji. “Explore frosting viscosity, tensile strength of gingerbread and the effect of gravity on gumdrops,” a release said. Each participant will have an opportunity to build their own creation using various edible materials provided by the center.
Cost is admission to the exhibit floor and a $1 fee per participant to cover material costs.