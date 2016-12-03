Santa’s Workshop set for Dec. 13
BEMIDJI -- You can make holiday gifts for someone on your list through a city of Bemidji program -- Santa’s Workshop.
The event is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Bemidji Public Works Facility, 1351 Fifth St. NW.
Participants will choose from a variety of projects. Once their projects are complete, participants will be able to wrap and tag the present. Each participant will get to create two gifts. Snacks and hot chocolate will also be available. Cost is $5. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850 for more information.