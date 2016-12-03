Kid’s Kitchen planned for Dec. 9

The event runs 4:30 to 7 p.m. and will be held at Harmony Foods Co-op, 302 Irvine Ave. NW. The menu this month will consist of No-Fuss foil packets, a side salad with vinaigrette and cashew pumpkin spice balls as youth will learn how to use healthy ingredients to make a tasty meal, according to a release. Program is limited to 20 participants and cost is $10. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850 for more information.