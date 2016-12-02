BCLB Bears wrestling hoping for 'great season'
The Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena wrestling team opens their season Saturday, Dec. 3, in a tournament in Fosston.
Last year, the BCLB Bears (10-11) had four state qualifiers, including returning senior John Smid and juniors Luke Reiplinger and Hunter Wilcowski and sophomore Ian Frenzel. Returning starters this year are Logan Dobmeier, David Foster, Saige Humphrey, Ian Frenzel, Trevor Janssen, Trenten Juelson, Chase Johnson, Mason Preston, Luke Reiplinger, Christian Schmidt, Jaden Seelye, Aaron Sharbono, John Smid, Michael Staples, Hunter Wilcowski and
Nathan Yates.
“The boys have worked really hard,” said head coach Jay Reiplinger. “A lot of them went to camps throughout the summertime and lifted weights and worked out all summer long...this year we’re a little more aged, we have a few more upperclassmen and I think the boys have matured and will be that much tougher.”