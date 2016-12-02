Search
    Blackduck boys basketball opens against Red Lake tonight

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 11:45 a.m.

    The Blackduck Drakes boys basketball team faces off against the visiting Red Lake Warriors tonight at 7:30.

    Red Lake went 27-6 last year, defeating Blackduck twice in the regular season and then again in the Class A, Section 8 playoffs.

    The Drakes finished 13-15 last year, ending their regular season with a loss against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

    The Drakes are back this year and ready to take another shot (pun intended) against Red Lake.

    Head coach Adam Ziegler said they are a “strong team” that “works well together” and “plays hard no matter what.”

    Audrey Zimmerman

    Audrey Zimmerman is a reporter for the Blackduck American, covering everything from high school sports to City Council meetings. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in May 2015 and joined the Pioneer staff the following February. She also contributes to the Pioneer, reporting on local goings-on and events. 

    azimmerman@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9795
