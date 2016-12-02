Blackduck boys basketball opens against Red Lake tonight
The Blackduck Drakes boys basketball team faces off against the visiting Red Lake Warriors tonight at 7:30.
Red Lake went 27-6 last year, defeating Blackduck twice in the regular season and then again in the Class A, Section 8 playoffs.
The Drakes finished 13-15 last year, ending their regular season with a loss against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
The Drakes are back this year and ready to take another shot (pun intended) against Red Lake.
Head coach Adam Ziegler said they are a “strong team” that “works well together” and “plays hard no matter what.”