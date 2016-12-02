According to the district, the logo should be recognizable and help promote the Blackduck Drakes. The Drakes Logo Design Contest will accept submissions until Saturday, Dec. 31. Winners will be announced via the school’s website, social media websites and by direct contact to the winners' email accounts.

Entry forms are available at http://blackduck.k12.mn.us/drakes-logo-design-contest.html.

All entrants must:

Fill out a contest official entry form

Submit your digital logo to drakeslogocontest@blackduck.k12.mn.us or deliver your logo image to the high school office in a sealed envelope.

Do not have your name appear anywhere on the logo. (The committee needs to view logos anonymously so they can choose without bias.)

Requirements for the logo are:

Professional: This logo may be featured on our website, our social media platforms and

other mediums (stationary, pamphlets, T-shirts, jerseys etc.). As a result, while we want the logo to be eye-catching, it must still be legible.

Theme: The school mascot is the “Drakes” and school colors are maroon and gold.

Integrity: Logos cannot contain copyrighted material. Logos must have been created and edited by the contestant(s). Logos may not include images or licensed images that have been previously published. Must be easily reproducible and scalable for large and small

Three logo finalists will be selected by the Drakes Logo Contest Committee, which will be comprised of select members from the Blackduck Student Council and select Blackduck staff members, according to the website. The winner of the logo contest will be determined by a public vote, which will be provided on the Blackduck Schools website. The winner receives $50 toward the Drakes Spirit Shop.

In addition to the above requirements, contestants must agree that Blackduck Schools may publish their logo and name(s) and may use both for advertising campaigns and/or marketing materials in the future, the website says. Contestants also assign all ownership rights, including all intellectual property rights to the logo, to Blackduck Public Schools. Additionally, Blackduck Schools may alter, modify or revise the logo as it sees necessary. The district also reserves the right to not select a winner if, in its sole discretion, no suitable entries are received.