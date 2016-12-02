Blackduck Speech Team puts on interactive mystery

Who is responsible for her deadly demise? Her sister Marjorie, a busy businesswoman with “better things to do” than attend Rosemary’s silly birthday party? Her sister Melanie, whose vegetarian tendencies are offended by Rosemary’s choice of a carnivorous restaurant? Or is it Valerie, the seemingly innocent baby of the family – who may be smarter than all outward signs would indicate? (Doubtful). Could it be Volleny, her long-haul trucker sister who had to cancel a big payday to honor Rosemary’s demands? Still, “blood,” IS thicker than water, and there are other suspects: the waiter or chef who suffer constant verbal abuse from this nasty customer; the suave Maître de who is doing everything in his power to appease the unreasonable woman; and even Detective Harris himself, who it turns out may not be entirely innocent. And did he really just happen to be in the neighborhood when the crime occurred?

Join us for an evening of food, fun, and murder – where you get to decide for yourself who the guilty party is by questioning all of the suspects and drawing your own conclusions!

Café Murder will be presented one night only at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec.10 and the meal to begin shortly thereafter with entertainment throughout – and even a prize for guests who correctly identify the murderer of Rosemary St. John. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance by calling the Blackduck High School office at 218-835-5210.