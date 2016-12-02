Blackduck Stump Jumpers is open for the season

“For a lot of years, we haven’t gotten anything close until around Christmas,” Frenzel said. “We’d love to see a good November snow, but for the last 10 years, that hasn’t really happened.”

Stump Jumpers maintains about 118 miles of trail around the area, according to club president Phil Underdahl.

The biggest event the club organizes is the annual drag race on Blackduck Lake.

“The drag races started as a club trip,” Underdahl said. “We went on a ride up the Gunflint Trail and stayed at a resort that was having a race. We all entered and had a blast and thought we have to do something like this ourselves.”

The inaugural race was in 2012 and only about 20 people from Blackduck showed up, said Underdahl.

Now, however, the event has grown to more than 100 people from Minnesota, Canada, Wisconsin and the Dakotas show up to race.

This season’s race will be Feb. 18 and anyone who is interested can sign up. The next club meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Teepee Tonka Resort.