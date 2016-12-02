Blackduck hires new Chief of Police

Grangruth will be sworn in as the new police chief by Blackduck Mayor Daryl Lundberg at Monday’s City Council meeting.

That officially will bring Blackduck’s Police Department to two officers. The city recently hired Officer Andrew Jespersen after Officer Matt Nikle accepted a job with the Norman County Sheriff’s Department.

Grangruth takes over the chief’s position that has been vacant since John Wilkinson was fired in August.

Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting:

Jackie Meixner, Housing Director of the Headwaters Regional Development Commission is scheduled to speak on the Small Cities Development Program and the upcoming housing rehab project.

City Administrator Christina Regas will make the final approval of the 2017 general budget, as well as give a recap of the Impact 20/20 housing summit last month in Crookston.

In other news: