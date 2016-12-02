Presentation by author William Durbin set
BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society will host a presentation by award-winning Minnesota author William Durbin, followed by an open house, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.
Durbin, an author of young adult historical fiction books, as well as poems, essays, and other stories, will discuss his books and research and writing process. An open house and opportunity to explore the museum will follow from 7 to 8 p.m. The event if free to the public.
The program is made possible in part to a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Legacy Fund.