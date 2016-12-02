Great River Rescue offers pets for half normal adoption fee

Dogs will be available for just $87.50 and cats will be available for only $37.50. Additionally, special needs pets will be adoptable for half of their already reduced fee.

The program was made possible by Drs. Mark Colliton and Sherry Billups of Sanford Health, who stepped up and will be contributing to the cause of every shelter pet.

Great River Rescue in Bemidji saves, cares for and finds homes for about 350 homeless pets every year. All normal adoption policies and procedures will be in place during this special, the shelter said in a release. Pets can be visited during normal shelter hours from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays. Pets can also be viewed online through www.greatriverrescue.com.