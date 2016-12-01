Holiday Gifts for Kids registration deadline Friday

Holiday Gifts for Kids intends to assist parents or guardians who are financially unable to provide a gift for their child at Christmas.

The program is available to families living within the boundaries of Independent School District 31. Gifts are only available for children who are pre-registered and meet the program’s guidelines, which are detailed on the registration form.

Registration forms are available for pickup and drop-off at several locations including Bi-CAP Head Start, Beltrami County Public Health Office, Rural Minnesota CEP, Northern Dental Access Center, Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area and First National Bank of Bemidji.

The registration form is online at www.unitedwaybemidji.org.

Monetary donations are the best way to support the program as it allows the committee to purchase toys at similar price values and it ensures there are enough toys for each age group of registered children. Monetary contributions can be made payable to Holiday Gifts for Kids and mailed to the United Way office at Box 27, Bemidji, MN 56619.

For more information, call (218) 444-8929.