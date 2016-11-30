Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Multitude of Meatballs: Annual lutefisk, meatball dinner on Thursday

    By Maggi Stivers Today at 5:28 p.m.
    The annual lutefisk and meatball dinner will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE. Cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children 10 years of age and younger. Along with lutefisk and meatballs, the menu will include gravy, potatoes, rutabagas, coleslaw, cranberries, lefse, rolls and pie. Take-outs meals will be available. For additional information, call the church at (218) 751-1893. 1 / 2
    Galen Knolls, left, and Dallas Way prepare meatballs on Wednesday morning at Calvary Lutheran Church. The church will host its annual lutefisk and meatball dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. today Dec. 1 at the church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE. Cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children 10 years of age and younger. For additional information, call the church at (218) 751-1893. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 2 / 2

    The annual lutefisk and meatball dinner will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE. Cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children 10 years of age and younger. Along with lutefisk and meatballs, the menu will include gravy, potatoes, rutabagas, coleslaw, cranberries, lefse, rolls and pie. Take-outs meals will be available. For additional information, call the church at (218) 751-1893. 

    Explore related topics:NewslocalCalvary Lutheran ChurchBemidjievents
    Maggi Stivers

    Maggi Stivers is a Multi-Media Journalist at the Bemidji Pioneer. She covers art and entertainment in the Bemidji area. She is a 2013 Bemidji State graduate majoring in mass communications with a minor in sociology. Contact her at (218) 333-9790 or mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com.

    mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9790
    Advertisement