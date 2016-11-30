The annual lutefisk and meatball dinner will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE. Cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children 10 years of age and younger. Along with lutefisk and meatballs, the menu will include gravy, potatoes, rutabagas, coleslaw, cranberries, lefse, rolls and pie. Take-outs meals will be available. For additional information, call the church at (218) 751-1893.

