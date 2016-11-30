Crime report for Nov. 29

Assault

10:45 a.m. The Leech Lake Police Department arrested a 26-year-old male for assault at the intersection of Roosevelt Road SE and Mission Road SE.

4:16 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 400 block of Island View Drive NE.

Warrant

11:28 p.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

10:26 p.m. A 35-year-old male with a Cass County warrant was arrested at the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW and transported to meet with Cass County deputies after deputies attempted to check the welfare of a possibly suicidal female.

11:29 p.m. An 18-year-old female and a 32-year-old male were arrested on outstanding warrants on Highway 2 W after deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Theft

1:26 a.m. An officer took a report of the theft of a purse at the 2900 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.

12:04 p.m. Officers received a report of the theft of prescription medications at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

4:58 p.m. Officers received a report of the theft of fuel from a gas station at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.