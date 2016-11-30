Photos with Santa fundraiser Thursday

Attendees will have the opportunity to have a photo taken alongside Santa. For a $5 donation, attendees will receive a 4x6 photo. All money raised will be donated to Parents Embracing Time After Loss (PETAL) program. The program is developed to help patients and their families cope with both the physical and emotional aspect of a pregnancy loss or infant death.

The fundraiser is hosted by Noemi Aylesworth of First Realty and Trish Barthorpe of Photography By Trish. For more information, call (218) 760-4689.