Preparing breakfast burritos event set for Dec. 9

BEMIDJI -- The women at Destiny Fellowship want to bless community organizations by making meals at work a bit easier during the Christmas season. The group will provide these breakfast burritos for local organizations including the Fire Department, Sanford Hospital Nursing Staff, Village of Hope, Evergreen, three S.O.S. Churches and North Homes. The group will be preparing the burritos from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Crossroads Church, 3354 Laurel Drive NW. RSVP to Jamie Lundell at (218) 760-2590. Donations toward food costs will be accepted but not mandatory.