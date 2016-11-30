Caregiver conference set for Dec. 10

BEMIDJI -- Northwoods Caregivers will host the annual caregiver conference from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Adult Day Services, 620 Carr Lake Road. Topics include “Living and Dying Well,” “Everyday Homecare” and “Laughing with Mary Maxwell.” There is no cost to attend the conference. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Respite may also be offered at no cost to family caregivers, based on availability. The conference is sponsored in part by the Land of the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging. For more information or to RSVP, call Carol at (218) 333-8265.