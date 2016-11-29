Search
    From China to Bemidji

    By Maggi Stivers Today at 8:29 a.m.
    Lyu Shiyao, a visiting faculty member at BSU, speaks Monday during a presentation about life in modern China at the American Indian Resource Center on the BSU campus. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)
    Lyu Shiyao, a visiting faculty member at BSU, speaks Monday during a presentation about life in modern China at the American Indian Resource Center on the BSU campus. A group of six visiting faculty from various parts of China shared an overview of daily life, modern culture and technology in their country. The presenters are part of BSU's visiting scholars program, which allows instructors from other countries to live on campus, attend classes, work with a faculty mentor, get to know the community and travel elsewhere in the United States.
     
    Maggi Stivers

    Maggi Stivers is a Multi-Media Journalist at the Bemidji Pioneer. She covers art and entertainment in the Bemidji area. She is a 2013 Bemidji State graduate majoring in mass communications with a minor in sociology. Contact her at (218) 333-9790 or mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com.

    mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9790
