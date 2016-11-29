From China to Bemidji

Lyu Shiyao, a visiting faculty member at BSU, speaks Monday during a presentation about life in modern China at the American Indian Resource Center on the BSU campus. A group of six visiting faculty from various parts of China shared an overview of daily life, modern culture and technology in their country. The presenters are part of BSU's visiting scholars program, which allows instructors from other countries to live on campus, attend classes, work with a faculty mentor, get to know the community and travel elsewhere in the United States.

