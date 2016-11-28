“We now have a facility that has bathrooms; our previous facility didn’t have any bathrooms,” said Bemidji Fire Chief Dave Hoefer. “We didn’t have a meeting room over there, so meetings and trainings were held on the garage floor next to the vehicles.”

The firefighters working out of the station now have access to a new kitchen, a meeting room, a conference room, bathrooms with showers, a laundry room, a fitness room and a garage large enough to store the station’s multiple vehicles. Fourteen firefighters will be assigned to the new location.

The building, located at 312 Lake Ave. SE, is also connected to municipal sewer and water services, meaning the water tanks on the department’s vehicles can be filled on site and that the firefighters working at the station will have access to drinking water.

“We had a shallow well over there that gave us some water, but it wasn’t a lot of water, nor was it drinking water,” Hoefer said. “This facility allows us to fill up our vehicles, it allows us to maintain our vehicles, wash our vehicles and all that, that we didn’t have before.”

The department identified the need for a new station in the southeast area of the city more than a decade ago, Hoefer said, and spent about five years looking at different sites before purchasing the land in the Nymore area on Lake Avenue at the end of 2012.

Construction began in April, and the 12 firefighters previously stationed at the old building began working out of the new one Nov. 16.

The cost of the project -- including the land and construction of the building -- came to just under $1.2 million, the same amount set aside as part of the department’s capital improvement plan.

Another expense, the $7,000 commercial extractor used to wash firefighters’ protective gear, was paid for with a state grant. The extractor is particularly important to Hoefer, who wants firefighters to avoid bringing contaminated gear home. The department’s downtown station also has an extractor, though its third station does not.

Hoefer believes the station will benefit the department and the community far into the future.

“A place to gather and meet, a place to take care of our turnout gear, a place to take care of our firefighters...we really have all that,” Hoefer said. “This is going to be a building that’s going to be around our community for many, many decades to come.”