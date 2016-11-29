Wreath making and decorating classes

Balsam, pine, and cedar boughs, wreath forms, wire, and even a red ribbon will be supplied, along with a demonstration and easy instructions. Materials fee is $8.50 and there are maximum of 20 people per session.

An advanced wreath-making class focused on decorating wreaths will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the park. Materials fee is $5. Each participant must bring a finished but undecorated wreath to the program. A variety of decorating materials will be available, but you may want to bring your own as well, officials said in a release.

To register for any program, which is required, call (218) 308-2300 by Thursday.