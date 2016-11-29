Free fly-tying class Thursday

At 5:30 p.m., the group will order dinner and set up. Tying will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group will be tying two stone fly patterns. Materials needed include a hook size 10, lead wire, dark chenille and rubber legs. The instructors will be Jeff Korbel and Bob Wagner. Beginners are welcome to attend. If you need equipment, call Bob at (218) 766-7757.