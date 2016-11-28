Mail carrier saves packages from burning truck

At about 6 p.m., the Brainerd Fire Department was called to respond to a vehicle fire in front of National Conductor, north of Gull Lake Dam Road. A Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputy and a Brainerd firefighter assisted the mail carrier in removing as much cargo as possible as the flames grew, reported Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes. The group was successful in recovering most of the deliveries before the fire took over, he said.

Michelle Price of Baxter witnessed the fire, capturing video of the incident. Price was traveling southbound on Highway 371 when she saw the flaming vehicle and someone running from it.

“She (the mail carrier) was trying to save packages as we pulled up,” Price said by email. “This woman went out of her way and risked her life for your packages. … She deserves to be appreciated.”

Holmes said when additional fire crews arrived, the fire was quickly extinguished. It appeared to have started in the engine compartment of the truck, he added.

The mail carrier was transported by North Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center after suffering minor smoke inhalation. The woman’s identity was unknown Sunday.