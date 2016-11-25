Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    A Night for the Lights!

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:04 p.m.
    Evalen Foster, 6, smiles as the annual Night We Light parade begins Friday in downtown Bemidji. The 20th annual celebration featured a variety of events including Santa’s Workshop, a lighting ceremony and a bonfire. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 1 / 2
    Lola Weber enjoys a cookie waiting for the annual Night We Light parade begins Friday in downtown Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 2 / 2

    Evalen Foster, 6, smiles as the annual Night We Light parade begins Friday in downtown Bemidji. The 20th annual celebration  featured a variety of events including Santa’s Workshop, a lighting ceremony and a bonfire.

    Explore related topics:Newslocalnight we lightBemidjichristmas
    Advertisement