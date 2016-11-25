A Night for the Lights!

Evalen Foster, 6, smiles as the annual Night We Light parade begins Friday in downtown Bemidji. The 20th annual celebration featured a variety of events including Santa’s Workshop, a lighting ceremony and a bonfire. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 1 / 2
Lola Weber enjoys a cookie waiting for the annual Night We Light parade begins Friday in downtown Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 2 / 2
Evalen Foster, 6, smiles as the annual Night We Light parade begins Friday in downtown Bemidji. The 20th annual celebration featured a variety of events including Santa’s Workshop, a lighting ceremony and a bonfire.