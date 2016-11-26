Bemidji's Tasa receives state award

Tasa is an assistant district and state aid engineer in MnDOT's Bemidji office. He formed collaborative working relationships with counties in the area and helped form the bridge between Toward Zero Deaths and county board efforts.

Star awards recognize individuals or organizations in Minnesota who show excellence in Toward Zero Deaths's emphasis areas of enforcement, emergency medical and trauma services, education, engineering child passenger safety and judicial/court systems. Recipients have shown leadership and commitment in efforts to improve traffic safety throughout the state and build partnerships with others in the field, a release said.