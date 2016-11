BEMIDJI -- There will be a double dose of the Grinch on Dec. 3 at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

The animated television movie based on “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown at 2:30 p.m., followed by the live-action movie starring Jim Carrey will be shown at 3 p.m.