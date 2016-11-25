Farm By The Lake has openings on board
BAGLEY -- The Farm By The Lake, a 501(c)-3, nonprofit nature retreat in Bagley, has two openings for its board of members.
The volunteer board meets once a month. Applicants should be willing to take an active role in nonprofit governance, grounds, building, trail, natural resource improvements or community programming. Send letter of application and resumes should be mailed to The Farm By The Lake, 17797 366th St., Bagley, MN 56621. Application need to be mailed by Jan. 10.
For more information, call (218) 694-2084