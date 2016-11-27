Fundraiser raffle supports Faith in Action

Florence Kargel of Hackensack, performed the honor of mixing up the tickets in the large raffle tumbler and drawing out the 14 winners.

Following the drawing, a call was made to Dave Kolling, the grand prize winner. Kolling is a frequent visitor on Ten Mile Lake and purchased the winning ticket from his neighbor Dennis Abbott, a Faith in Action volunteer.

The winners are as follows:

• First prize: 2016 Camo Polaris Ranger 570 plus Trailer, Dave Kolling of White Bear Lake, Minn.

• Second prize: $1,000 cash, Jeff Parker of Apple Valley, Minn.

• Third prize: $500 gift card for Hackensack Lumber and Do-It-Best Hardware, Diana Pratt of Walker.

• Fourth prize: Golf package for four from Black Bear Golf Complex, Gordon Danielson of Central, Minn.

• Fifth prize: Golf package for four from Tianna Country Club of Walker, Jim Liefert of Buffalo, Minn.

• Sixth prize: $50 gift card from Godfrey's of Backus, Gordy Hermann of Eagan, Minn.

• Seventh Prize: $50 gift card from Southside Station of Hackensack, Duane Hiscock of Pine River.

• Eighth prize: $50 gift card from Mark's Market of Hackensack, Kim Schoeck of Walker.

• Ninth prize: $50 gift card from Pine River Family Market of Pine River, Sandy Elison of Longville, Minn.

• 10th prize: $50 gift card from Swanson's of Hackensack, David Abbott of Lakeville, Minn.

• 11th prize: $50 car wash gift certificate from One Stop of Longville, Lance Schmidt of Pequot Lakes.

• 12th prize: $50 gift certificate from Clem's Hardware, of Cass Lake,Nicole Giesie of Oak Grove, Minn.

• 13th prize: $50 gift card from Mark's Market of Hackensack, Greg Leef of Backus.

• 14th prize: $50 gift card from Lucky Moose of Walker, won by Mike Henning of Hackensack.

The top ticket sellers were Faith in Action volunteers Dennis Abbott and Marilyn Bonk and local businesses Southside Station of Hackensack and Lucky Moose of Walker. For more information, call (218) 675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com.