Anderson Fabrics unveils mystery quilt

“We had 21 people participating. Usually when we offer a class, we show a picture right away of what the quilt is going to look like but with a mystery quilt, you see the fabrics but not the pattern. So you have no idea what you're making,” Luco said.

Each month, the participants would create a new block of the quilt. A block is a section of the quilt that’s 12 or 16 inches with various shapes and cut-outs. Blocks are what makes up the quilt, Luco said.

“Each person did their own quilt. It was an eight-month project. You come to class and you learn how to do the next block and then you sew it on your own,” said Luco.

“They want to have an extra class at Christmas just because they've become such good friends.”