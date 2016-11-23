Search
    Anderson Fabrics unveils mystery quilt

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 3:05 p.m.

    After eight months, the quilters at Anderson Fabrics in Blackduck have finally unveiled their mystery quilt. There are a multitude of quilting classes available to quilters of all skill levels, but this was the first time in a number of years there was a mystery quilt project, according to Cheryl Luco of Anderson’s.

    “We had 21 people participating. Usually when we offer a class, we show a picture right away of what the quilt is going to look like but with a mystery quilt, you see the fabrics but not the pattern. So you have no idea what you're making,” Luco said.

    Each month, the participants would create a new block of the quilt. A block is a section of the quilt that’s 12 or 16 inches with various shapes and cut-outs. Blocks are what makes up the quilt, Luco said.

    “Each person did their own quilt. It was an eight-month project. You come to class and you learn how to do the next block and then you sew it on your own,” said Luco.

    “They want to have an extra class at Christmas just because they've become such good friends.”

    Audrey Zimmerman

    Audrey Zimmerman is a reporter for the Blackduck American, covering everything from high school sports to City Council meetings. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in May 2015 and joined the Pioneer staff the following February. She also contributes to the Pioneer, reporting on local goings-on and events. 

    azimmerman@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9795
