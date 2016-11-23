Author John Eggers to have book signing in Kelliher

Eggers will be at the Kelliher School Christmas Concert from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 and will have copies of his book for sale before the concert , and again during the intermission from 7 to 7:30 p.m., for $15 each. Eggers will personally sign each book.

The book focuses on Giacomo Beltrami, who he was, and his journey from northern Italy in the 1800s to northern Minnesota’s Beltrami County. The book will “help you learn why this nice fellow from Italy is truly one of Minnesota’s forgotten heroes and why many believe he was one of the first white persons to discover the northernmost source of the Mississippi,” according to a release.