Rudy Patch will serve as mayor of Blackduck for 2017 and 2018. Jason Kolb will fill Patch’s position on the City Council and Amata Molnar will take Mary Loeken’s seat. Molnar was appointed by the council to fill Loeken’s seat following the latter’s resignation this past summer, said City Administrator Christina Regas.

Kolb and Molnar’s seats will sit on the council until 2020. There is an open seat on the council that became available after Sam Christensen’s resignation. Any interested parties can apply by letter of interest and the council can appoint said person by resolution.

The newly formed City Council members will be sworn in at January’s meeting.