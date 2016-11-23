Ready to serve: Annual community meal Thursday at Calvary Lutheran Church
BEMIDJI—About 15 volunteers helped at Calvary Lutheran Church on Wednesday to prepare for Bemidji's 37th annual community holiday meal.
A turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the church with a to-go option also available. Last year, they served roughly 660 meals.
About 75 volunteers will help throughout the day Thursday to provide the free meal at the church, located at 2508 Washington Ave. S, in Bemidji.