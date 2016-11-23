Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Ready to serve: Annual community meal Thursday at Calvary Lutheran Church

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:13 p.m.
    Marcine Plemel shows off the turkey apron she plans to wear for the Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at Calvary Lutheran Church. Plemel is a co-chair of the committee that planned the meal. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 2
    Shirley Skon scoops cranberries on Wednesday to prepare for the Thanksgiving meal set for Thursday at Calvary Lutheran Church. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 2

    BEMIDJI—About 15 volunteers helped at Calvary Lutheran Church on Wednesday to prepare for Bemidji's 37th annual community holiday meal.

    A turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the church with a to-go option also available. Last year, they served roughly 660 meals.

    About 75 volunteers will help throughout the day Thursday to provide the free meal at the church, located at 2508 Washington Ave. S, in Bemidji.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalThanksgivingCommunity mealCalvary Lutheran Church
    Advertisement
    randomness