Police to use sonar, dogs in search for missing teen

The dogs will search areas on the shores of both lakes and will also be used to search Bemidji's Nymore Neighborhood, where Jourdain was last seen on Halloween night.

Police and family members have been searching for the 17-year-old since he was reported missing Nov. 1. Previous searches have covered all of Nymore, large portions of Bemidji and areas along U.S. Highway 71, Roosevelt Road, U.S. Highway 2 and Power Dam Road.

Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans. If you have had contact with Jourdain or know his current whereabouts, police ask that you contact the law enforcement center at (218) 333-9111.