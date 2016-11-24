Angel Tree for Faith in Action

Faith in Action volunteers serve the community by providing friendly visits, respite, meal delivery, homemaking, chores, minor home repair, ramp building and transportation to medical appointments, grocery store, food shelf or other errands. Faith in Action for Cass County is a grassroots volunteer program relying on local support to spread the word about available services, volunteer opportunities and the need for financial support. If anyone is need of a neighbor during the holiday season or if you are interested in volunteering, contact Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net.

In 2016, 92 volunteers served 209 people in Cass County, primarily the elderly, disabled and families in need. Volunteers have provided more than 1,550 rides, delivered more than 3,000 home meals to remote locations and spent more than 100 hours providing respite for caregivers.