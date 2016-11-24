Angel Tree for Faith in Action
HACKENSACK -- During the holiday season, community angels can support Faith in Action’s services to people in need with an ornament on an Angel Tree. Donations made to Faith in Action for Cass County before the holidays can be dedicated “in honor of” or “in memory of” someone that you love or care for. Dedications are written upon special angel ornaments that decorate a tree in the Faith in Action office in Hackensack.
Faith in Action volunteers serve the community by providing friendly visits, respite, meal delivery, homemaking, chores, minor home repair, ramp building and transportation to medical appointments, grocery store, food shelf or other errands. Faith in Action for Cass County is a grassroots volunteer program relying on local support to spread the word about available services, volunteer opportunities and the need for financial support. If anyone is need of a neighbor during the holiday season or if you are interested in volunteering, contact Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net.
In 2016, 92 volunteers served 209 people in Cass County, primarily the elderly, disabled and families in need. Volunteers have provided more than 1,550 rides, delivered more than 3,000 home meals to remote locations and spent more than 100 hours providing respite for caregivers.