BEMIDJI -- The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1260 of Bemidji will host their annual Pearl Harbor dinner on Dec. 4 at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE. Social hour will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the dinner at 5 p.m. The event is not only for VFW members but all veterans and their guests. The event will include a silent auction.