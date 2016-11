BEMIDJI -- A Carols and Candles concert, featuring pianist Lois Simonson and the Evangelical Covenant’s first service worship team instrumentalists, will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 5405 Hart Lane NW. The 90-minute concert will feature many Christmas Carols, plus a time to sing carols. A freewill offering, either food items or monetary gifts, will be collected for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.