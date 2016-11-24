Holidays By Hand festival set
BEMIDJI -- The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area will host the Holidays By Hand 6th annual Fine Arts and Crafts Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.
The festival is free but a $5 donation is suggested to benefit the club. The festival features high-quality, handmade fine arts and crafts just in time for the holidays. Fozzie’s Smokin’ BarBQ is selling snacks, lunch and drinks throughout the day and 20 percent of proceeds will go to the club. Park in the club’s paved parking spots to the east and south of the club and on public streets.