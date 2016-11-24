BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society will present a “Search for Beltrami's Heart” presentation by local author John Eggers at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave SW. Eggers will discuss his new children's book “The Search for Beltrami's Heart: Minnesota's Forgotten Hero.” He will focus on the book, how he put it together, and provide answers to questions about the life and history of Giacomo Beltrami. The presentation will also include a book signing. Eggers and artist Chris Pasch will have original artwork from the book available in a silent auction! Program is free with paid admission to the museum. The program is free for Beltrami County Historical Society members and for children younger than 5 years of age.