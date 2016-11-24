Friends of the Carnegie Library host annual Winter Tea

The theme this year is from the book “Alice in Wonderland.” The guest speaker is local author and historian, Cecilia Wattles McKeig. There will be a light lunch as well as tea provided by the Tea and Gift Shoppe.

Tickets are $20 each in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets are available for purchase at City Hall or at the Tourist Information Center.

The Friends of the Carnegie Library is a volunteer team working to preserve and restore the Bemidji Carnegie Library.

Anyone interested in helping the Friends should visit www.savethecarnegie.org to find more information on the history of this landmark building, or to make a donation. Donations to the Bemidji Carnegie fund are managed through the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, and are tax-deductible. For more information, contact Kay Murphy at (218)759-3570 or by email at carnegie@ci.bemidji.mn.us.