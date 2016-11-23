Crime report for Nov. 22

Assist

9:30 a.m. A 28-year-old male was arrested on an arrest and detain order at the 4500 block of Larch Street NE.

DWI

8:14 a.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested for DWI after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the 2800 block of Washington Avenue S.

9:39 p.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested for 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance and a 31-year-old male was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 89 NW and Pony Lake Road NW.

Warrant

6:07 a.m. A 22-year-old female was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant at the 16700 block of Anglers Beach Road.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Burglary

8:13 a.m. An officer took a burglary complaint at the 2500 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

Property Damage

3:05 a.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested after calling law enforcement to let them know he had smashed a window on a business at the 3700 block of Norris Court NW.

Warrant

4:02 p.m. A 45-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

4:25 p.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested on a warrant and drug charges during a traffic stop at the intersection of Monroe Avenue SW and Oak Hills Road SW.

4:33 p.m. A 43-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a welfare check request at the 200 block of 5th Street NW.